WTO talks down to the wire with no major deals yet in sight

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Talks are going down to the wire as the World Trade Organization is set to wrap up its first ministerial-level meeting in more than four years. So far, no firm deal is in sight Thursday on issues like food security, the fight against overfishing in the seas and efforts to broaden access to COVID-19 vaccines. Western diplomats pointed fingers at India’s delegation, accusing it of holding up an agreement. New Delhi’s envoys are were digging in, positioning themselves as a leading voice for developing countries that have resisted what they perceive as high-handed demands by Western powers.