McDonald’s to pay France $1.3 billion in tax fraud case

PARIS (AP) — McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay $1.3 billion to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of vast tax evasion. French prosecutors say a Paris court approved the settlement Thursday. That means a tax fraud investigation targeting the company will be closed. It had been opened after a legal complaint by unions in 2016. The company was accused of hiding French profits in lower-tax Luxembourg and reporting artificially low profits in France. McDonald’s has said it is working with French tax authorities.