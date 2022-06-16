EXPLAINER: Why Ukraine’s request to join is big test for EU

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm is preparing its recommendation on Ukraine’s request to join the EU. The European Commission’s endorsement of making the war-torn country a candidate for membership would only be a tentative step on a path that could take decades to complete. But it would send a strong symbol of solidarity with Ukraine and further test the EU’s united front against Russia. Ukraine applied for EU accession less than a week after Russia’s invasion and as the capital, Kyiv, faced the threat of capture and the Ukrainian government falling. The urgency of the war and Ukraine’s request for expedited consideration could upend the 27-nation bloc’s go-slow approach to enlargement.