Russia reduces natural gas through European pipeline again

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Russia’s Gazprom has announced a reduction in natural gas flows through a key European pipeline for the second day in a row, hours after Germany’s vice chancellor said its initial move appeared to be political rather than a result of techical problems. The state-owned energy giant said on Twitter that deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 undersea pipeline to Germany would be cut again Thursday, bringing the overall reduction in deliveries through the pipeline to 60%. The new cut came a day after Gazprom said it would reduce flows by 40% after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment. It blamed the same issue for the additional reduction.