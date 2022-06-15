Australia commits to reducing greenhouse emissions by 43%

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new government has formally committed to a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target of 43% by the end of the decade in fulfillment of a key election pledge. The previous conservative government had planned to reduce emissions by a much smaller level, leaving Australia a laggard among wealthy countries in combating climate change. Voters dumped the conservative government in last month’s elections after it stuck to its 7-year-old pledge. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said legislation to enshrine the new emissions target will be introduced after Parliament opens next month. He said energy investment had been held up by the previous government’s policy.