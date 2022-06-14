Sig Sauer is sued over pistol critics say goes off by itself

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

Gun-maker Sig Sauer is facing fresh accusations that its P320 pistol model is prone to going off without the trigger being pulled. A U.S. Army veteran says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Philadelphia that the defect has led to dozens of injuries over the past several years. Plaintiff George Abrahams is a painting contractor. He says his holstered Sig Sauer pistol discharged while he was going down the stairs and caused a serious leg injury. The suit is the latest in a string of litigation targeting the New Hampshire-based gun manufacturer over its P320 pistol. The gun-maker has denied its pistol is defective.