Lin-Manuel Miranda helps launch Latinx LGBTQ support program

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, pop star Ricky Martin and award-winning actress/singer Michaela Jae Rodriguez will join the Hispanic Federation Tuesday to launch a new advocacy initiative serving Latinx LGBTQ+ communities. The Advance Change Together (ACT) initiative will provide 20 Latinx nonprofits grants of $25,000 to $50,000 to support their efforts and infrastructure in those communities. The Hispanic Federation will fund the initiative with a $1 million grant for the first two years, but hopes to encourage other donors to support and expand the program, which will also convene a summit to set a national agenda for Latinx LGBTQ+ groups.