Virus cluster at nightclub sets off new Beijing clampdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s capital has put school online in one of its major districts amid a new COVID-19 outbreak linked to a nightclub. A total of 166 cases have been linked to the Heaven Supermarket club in the downtown Gongti nightlife area after an infected person visited there Thursday. That prompted authorities in the sprawling Chaoyang district to put school back online, with the exception of students taking middle and high school placement exams. Meanwhile, life has yet to return to normal in Shanghai despite the lifting of a more than two-month-long lockdown.