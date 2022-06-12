WTO chief sees ‘bumpy’ road as ministers work to reach deals

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization is predicting a “bumpy and rocky” road as the international trade body opens its highest-level meeting in 4-1/2 years. Director-General Ngozi said she hopes the four-day meeting starting Sunday yields progress toward reducing inequality and ensuring fair and free trade. Some experts say the WTO’s relevance it at stake. Ministers from most of the organization’s 164 member countries have a meeting agenda that includes issues like pandemic preparedness, overfishing and food insecurity against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine. They will consider whether to commit to lifting or easing export restrictions to help alleviate war-related shortages of wheat, fertilizer and other products.