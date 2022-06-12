Skip to Content
McDonald’s successor opens in Moscow

By JIM HEINTZ
Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Three months after McDonald’s suspended operations in Russia, its famous former outlet on Moscow’s Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened under a Russian owner and a new name. In March, McDonald’s halted operations of its company-run restaurants in Russia in response to Russia sending troops into Ukraine. Two months later, the American fast-food chain decided to leave Russia altogether and sold its 850 restaurants to a Russian franchise licensee. On Sunday, hundreds of people streamed into the Pushkin Square outlet of a Russian chain named “Vkusno-i Tochka,” or Tasty-period. When McDonald’s set up shop at that location in 1990, it was the first taste most Muscovites had of Western consumerism and service efficiency.

