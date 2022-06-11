Cyprus eyes rebound from loss of Russian, Ukrainian tourists

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

KYKKOS MONASTERY, Cyprus (AP) — Orthodox Christians visiting Cyprus from Russia and Ukraine usually would be streaming past an icon of the Virgin Mary that tradition dictates was blessed by the Virgin herself. But the war in Ukraine and a European Union ban on Russian flights has meant a loss of visitors from the two countries. Ukrainian and Russian vacationers accounted for a fifth of all tourists to Cyprus in 2019, a record-setting year for tourism on the island nation south of Turkey. But officials say that thanks to seeking new markets before the war, Cyprus is projected to make up a sizable chunk of the estimated $645 million in tourism revenue it’s losing from Russians and Ukrainians.