Dozens of S. Korean truckers detained in strike over wages

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police have detained dozens of truckers blocking traffic and disrupting movement of goods near factories as a nationwide strike extends into a fourth day. The truckers are urging the government to provide a minimum income in the face of soaring fuel prices that are squeezing their finances. Government officials and business leaders are worried the strike might further strain a weak economy. However, disruptions seemed limited since companies ordered supplies in advance in anticipation of the strike. Officials also sought to keep shipments moving by providing police escorts and temporarily allowing private trucks to move industrial goods.