Turkey’s Erdogan warns Greece to demilitarize Aegean islands

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Greece to demilitarize islands in the Aegean. Erdogan said Thursday he was “not joking.” Turkey accuses Greece of building a military presence on Aegean in violation of treaties that guarantee the unarmed statues of the islands. It argues that the islands were ceded to Greece on condition that they be kept demilitarized. Greece argues that Turkey has deliberately misinterpreted the treaties and says it has legal grounds to defend itself following hostile actions by Ankara. Erdogan’s warning comes amid a new escalation in tensions between the NATO allies that have a history of disputes over a range of issues such as mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and rival claims in the Aegean Sea.