NLRB denies Amazon’s ask to close union hearing to public

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

A federal labor board has denied Amazon’s request to bar the public from a hearing on the company’s bid to overturn a historic union win at one of its Staten Island, New York, warehouses. Hearings by the National Labor Relations Board are typically held in person and open to the public. But the Seattle-based company filed a motion Tuesday arguing the agency should make the hearing private because it will be held on Zoom. On Thursday, a regional director with the NLRB field office who will oversee the hearing, denied the request, saying the company hasn’t “put forward any compelling reason” to depart from long standing policy of holding public hearings.