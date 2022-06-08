Weary waiting for EU, Balkan trio boost regional integration

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Three Western Balkan leaders are moving to further boost regional economic and labor integration while their bids to join the European Union remain stalled. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski of North Macedonia signed deals on tax administration, tourism and cultural cooperation, and on mutual recognition of academic degrees for labor market purposes. North Macedonia’s Kovachevski, who hosted Wednesday’s meeting, said, “The war in Ukraine is a risk for increased influence of third parties in the region. Leaving a geostrategic gap in this part of Europe is not an option.”