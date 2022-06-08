Irish leader sees no UK will to end Brexit trade standoff

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ireland’s prime minister says Britain appears to have no political will to resolve its festering trade dispute with the European Union. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday that he thinks the British government’s attitude could imperil the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland. Britain’s Conservative government says it it will pass a law to scrap parts of a Brexit-linked trade treaty with the EU signed less than two years ago. The EU has threatened to retaliate. Martin told EU lawmakers Wednesday that he does not “detect a sustained political will on behalf of the U.K. government to settle this, to resolve this, because it without question can be resolved.”