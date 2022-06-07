Spain’s scandal-hit former king postpones second trip home

MADRID (AP) — Spanish media report that former King Juan Carlos has postponed a second visit home since he established residence abroad after his reputation was tarnished by financial scandal. He returned to his country last month for the first time in nearly two years to attend a sailing event in northwest Spain. He was reported to be planning a second trip back for another sailing event this month, but EFE says that Juan Carlos changed plans for “private reasons.” Juan Carlos’ opaque financial doings are widely considered a public embarrassment that has tarnished the crown now worn by his son, Felipe VI.