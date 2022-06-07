Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee celebration takes a ratings bow

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. split from Great Britain is history, but the monarchy still has a hold on its former colony’s heart. Two specials about Queen Elizabeth II and the celebration of her 70th year on the throne broke into last week’s top 20 highest-rated programs in prime time. According to Nielsen, ABC’s “Party at the Palace” ranked No. 15. The star-filled concert included Elton John, Diana Ross and Queen with front man Adam Lambert. A CBS News documentary, “Her Majesty the Queen,” coming in at No. 18. The first two games of the Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics NBA finals topped last week’s the ratings.