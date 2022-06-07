Past UK Conservative leaders who faced leadership challenges

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have survived a no-confidence vote, but his grip on power is far from secure. Many compare his position to that of his predecessor Theresa May, who won a similar vote by a larger margin than Johnson but was nonetheless ousted six months later. Further back in time, Margaret Thatcher survived a first leadership challenge in 1989, but a second one the next year spelled her downfall. The “Iron Lady” resigned two days after she failed to secure an outright victory in the first round in a leadership challenge against Michael Heseltine.