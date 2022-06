Marriott to suspend all of its operations in Russia

By The Associated Press

Marriott International says it’s going to suspend all of its operations in Russia amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The hotel operator, which has operated in Russia for 25 years, said Friday that it has decided that newly announced U.S., U.K. and EU restrictions will make it impossible for the company to continue to run or franchise hotels in the Russian market. Other companies that have decided to exit the Russian market include McDonald’s and Starbucks.