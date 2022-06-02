In Argentina, groups keep lid on simmering social conflict

By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s economy that has been struggling to recover from the pandemic and suffers one of the world’s highest inflation rates. So millions in the country get by in large part thanks to politically influential social organizations that help manage state welfare programs. The power of those left-leaning organizations amounts to a double-edged sword for the government. On the one hand, they are able to help the neediest survive day-to-day and essentially keep the lid on simmering social conflict. But they also pose a constant threat due to their ability to get members to the streets to demand more assistance.