China demands US stop trade talks with Taiwan

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has accused Washington of jeopardizing peace after U.S. envoys began trade talks with Taiwan aimed at deepening relations with the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing. The U.S. government said talks that started this week cover trade, regulation and other areas based on “shared values” as market-oriented economies. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said the trade dialogues “disrupt peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.” He urged Washington to “stop negotiating agreements with Taiwan that have sovereign connotations.” Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the ruling Communist Party’s victory on the mainland.