Serie A champion Milan to be sold to RedBird for $1.3B

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Serie A champion AC Milan is on the verge of being sold to American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) after the two parties signed a preliminary agreement. Milan said Wednesday that RedBird is expected to complete the purchase of the storied Italian club from fellow American firm Elliott Management by September. Milan clinched its first Serie A title in 11 years last month. RedBird has a stake in Fenway Sports Group, which owns English Premier League club Liverpool.