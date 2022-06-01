Poland boosting its infrastructure to help Ukrainian exports

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says his country is improving its transport infrastructure to help increase the export of grain and other key products from neighboring Ukraine that has been severely restricted by Russia’s invasion. He spoke in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv, that was heavily damaged by Russian shelling. He was there to inaugurate container houses, provided by Poland, for people left homeless by the fighting. Later Wednesday the Polish prime minister travelled to Kyiv for talks with Ukraine government members.