Madrid taxi drivers protest proposed ride-hailing rules

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of taxi drivers have protested in the streets of Madrid against what they claim is unfair competition from ride-hailing services. The drivers participated in a procession through the Spanish capital on Wednesday, protesting in their vehicles and on foot. A city government proposal to create new rules for ride-hailing services is set for a Thursday vote by the municipal assembly. Labor groups complain the proposed regulations do not include mandatory days off, working hour limits and other conditions that are required for taxi drivers. The Professional Federation of Madrid Taxis also claims there is one ride-hailing vehicle for every two taxis even though a law limits the number to one for every 30 taxis.