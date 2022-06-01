EU approves Poland recovery fund, paving way to pay billions

By LORNE COOK and VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has approved Poland’s pandemic recovery fund. The decision Wednesday paves the way for the release of billions of euros in grants and loans, even as European lawmakers expressed deep unease about democratic backsliding in the country. The decision was long-delayed and must be approved by EU member states within four weeks. It would see the nationalist government in Warsaw given access to 23.9 billion euros ($25.4 billion) in grants and 11.5 billion euros ($11.7 billion) in loans. The European Commission said that Poland’s plan includes “milestones” that must be met on the independence of the judiciary. Brussels said this is vital for investor confidence and to help the country’s economic recovery.