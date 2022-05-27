Officials: Texas shooter talked about guns in private chats

By KATHLEEN FOODY

The Associated Press

Texas authorities say the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school discussed his interest in purchasing a gun on private social media conversations. But during a Friday news conference, they backed away from earlier accounts that the shooter made public threats less than an hour before the attack. Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday, a day after the shooting, that “the only information that was known in advance was posted by the gunman on Facebook.” But by Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the information was in a private message.