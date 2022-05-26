Sri Lanka PM stresses urgency for economic reform plan

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says that he will quickly prepare an economic reform program and seek approval from the International Monetary Fund. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says urgent action is needed because global inflation and the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could hurt the ability of countries to allocate enough aid to Sri Lanka. The country is facing its worst economic crisis in recent memory. Wickremesinghe says authorities have reached agreement on basic reform concepts with the IMF and that he plans to have the economic reform program ready within two weeks.