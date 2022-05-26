Spain vows legal reforms in wake of spying allegations

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government will tighten judicial control over the country’s intelligence agency. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made the announcement Thursday, weeks after the agency admitted it had spied on several pro-independence supporters in Catalonia with judicial authorization. The country’s National Intelligence Center has been under fire since April, after the digital rights group Citizen Lab alleged that the phones of more than 60 Catalan politicians, lawyers and activists had been hacked with controversial spyware. Sánchez said his government will overhaul the 2002 law that sets out judicial control of the intelligence agency. His government also plans to reform the law on official secrets, which dates back to 1968 and the dictatorship of Gen. Francisco Franco.