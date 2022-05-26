Southwest, JetBlue boost forecasts on strong travel demand

NEW YORK (AP) — Airline stocks are soaring, with Southwest and JetBlue saying revenue this summer will be even stronger than they were expecting. The airlines made their comments Thursday in regulatory filings. It all points to the airlines’ ability to charge higher fares and still fill their planes because of strong demand from travelers. Southwest says second-quarter revenue will be up to 15% higher than during the same period of 2019 because of strong summer bookings. JetBlue says it expects record revenue this summer, with sales rising 16% or more. The comments are giving airline stocks a boost.