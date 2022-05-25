Gainbridge extends deal as presenting sponsor of Indy 500

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 will be presented by Gainbridge for the next several years under a contract extension announced Wednesday with the online investment platform. Gainbridge in 2019 became presenting sponsor of the iconic race. Gainbridge is also the primary sponsor for Andretti Autosport driver Colton Herta. It also holds the naming rights to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. Gainbridge is also founding partner of the Miami Grand Prix Formula One race. Terms of the Indy 500 deal were not disclosed.