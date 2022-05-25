Administration opposes airlines in lawsuit over crew breaks

By The Associated Press

The Biden administration is siding against the airline industry in a case that involves whether California-based flight crews should get the rest breaks that are required under state law. The airlines say they should not — that only the federal government can regulate the airline industry. On Wednesday, the Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let the California law stand or send the matter back to lower courts for more consideration. A federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled in 2021 that California was within its rights to apply a law on employee rest and meal breaks to the airline industry. Airlines say that would lead to reduced flights and higher fares.