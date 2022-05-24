WHO chief to be confirmed for 2nd term after no opposition

By MARIA CHENG

AP Medical Writer

LONDON (AP) — World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is expected to be confirmed by the U.N. health agency’s member countries for a second five-year term. No other candidate challenged him for the post amid the ongoing difficulties of responding to the devastating coronavirus pandemic. Tedros is a former government minister from Ethiopia. He has directed WHO throughout its management of the global response to COVID-19 and withstood occasionally withering criticism over its multiple missteps. He is the first African to lead the agency and the only director-general not qualified as a medical doctor.