Sri Lanka arrests 67 suspected to be heading to Australia

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s navy says that it has arrested 67 people who it believes were trying to travel by sea to Australia illegally. The navy said in a statement that 12 men were arrested first near the eastern port town of Trincomalee on Monday. Upon questioning them, the navy intercepted 55 more people at sea traveling in a fishing vessel. It said the persons were aged between 3 and 53 and that five of them are suspected be part of a human smuggling ring. A navy spokesperson said while their destination is still not clear it is suspected that they were headed to Australia. Sri Lankans over the years have traveled to Australia and other developed nations illegally for economic and political reasons.