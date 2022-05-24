Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 52 cents to $109.77 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 14 cents to $113.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $3.81 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.78 a gallon. June natural gas rose 6 cents to $8.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $17.60 to $1,865.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 34 cents to $22.06 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $4.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 126.82 Japanese yen from 127.90 yen. The euro rose to $1.0725 from $1.0693.