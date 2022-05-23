Lone survivor of 2009 plane crash testifies in Paris court

By JADE LE DELEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash in the Indian Ocean took the stand Monday in a Paris courtroom. Bahia Bakari recounted her ordeal as a 12-year-old girl hearing screams, clinging to floating debris, and desperately hoping that her mother was still alive. Bakari’s mother was among 152 people who died on the Yemen Airways flight. The airline is now known as Yemenia. Bakari was composed throughout her testimony and became tearful as she mourned her mother’s loss. Others in the courtroom broke down crying too. Yemen’s main airline is charged with manslaughter and unintentional injuries over the accident.