For Americans, 2021 delivered healthiest finances in 8 years

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ financial health reached its highest level in nearly a decade last year, the Federal Reserve said Monday, spurred by a strong job market and government support payments. Almost eight in 10 adults said last fall that they were either “doing okay or living comfortably” when it came to their finances in 2021, according to an annual Fed survey, the highest proportion to say so since the survey began in 2013.