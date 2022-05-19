WHO clears China’s CanSino COVID vaccine for emergency use

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization has granted an emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine made by China’s CanSino Biologics. It’s the 11th coronavirus vaccine to receive WHO’s green light. In a statement on Thursday, the U.N. health agency said the single-dose vaccine was found to be about 92% effective against severe COVID-19 and 64% effective in preventing people from getting symptoms. WHO’s expert vaccine group recommended the CanSino vaccine for everyone 18 and over. Last year, China’s top infectious diseases official acknowledged that the country’s vaccines offered low protection against COVID-19 and that mixing them with booster doses of messenger RNA vaccines might be needed.