Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates edge down to 5.25%

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates retreated modestly this week, but interest on the key 30-year loan remains at decade-high levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate slipped to 5.25% from 5.3% last week. By contrast, the average rate stood at 3% a year ago. Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point and signaling more big rate hikes to come. Combined with higher home prices and persistent inflation, securing a home has become fraught with obstacles, especially for first-time buyers.