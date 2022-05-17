Home Depot overcomes slow start to year, rising home prices

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Home Depot’s fiscal first-quarter sales improved even as the chain faced a slower start to spring, and it raised its full-year guidance. The home improvement company’s revenue increased about 4% to $38.91 billion. That topped the $36.49 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks expected. CEO and President Ted Decker said in a statement on Monday that the performance was the highest first quarter sales in company history. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 2.2%. The figure rose 1.7% in the U.S.