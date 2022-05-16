Starbucks to cover travel for workers seeking abortions

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Starbucks says it will now offer employees enrolled in its health care plan reimbursement for eligible travel expenses when accessing abortion or gender-affirming procedures, when those services are not available within 100 miles of a worker’s home. The Seattle coffee chain said Monday that the benefit will also be available to dependents of employees enrolled in its health care coverage. More companies are detailing their benefits on abortion care after draft of a Supreme Court opinion leaked that would abolish a nationwide right to abortion.