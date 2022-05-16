Federal Election Commission deadlocks, won’t punish Trump

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Election Commission has decided not to take action against former President Donald Trump after commissioners deadlocked over whether his campaign broke the law by masking how it was spending cash during the 2020 campaign. The FEC notified the Campaign Legal Center of the outcome in a letter Monday. The nonprofit group first brought the complaint against Trump in 2020, alleging his campaign was “laundering” hundreds of millions in spending from mandatory public disclosure. The practice has long been considered illegal. But in recent years, the FEC which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, has frequently deadlocked on major decisions such at this one.