How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

Stocks ended another bumpy week with a gain Friday, but not enough to keep the market from lodging its sixth weekly drop in a row, the longest such streak since 2011.

The S&P 500 climbed, led by more gains in the highly volatile technology sector. Markets have been slumping since late March as traders worry that the Federal Reserve may not succeed in its delicate mission of slowing the economy enough to rein in inflation without causing a recession. Twitter sank after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was putting his deal to acquire the social media company on hold.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 93.81 points, or 2.4%, to 4,023.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.36 points, or 1.5%, to 32,196.66.

The Nasdaq rose 434.04 points, or 3.8%, to 11,805.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.28 points, or 3.1%, to 1,792.67.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 99.45 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 702.71 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 339.66 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.90 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 742.29 points, or 15.6%.

The Dow is down 4,141.64 points, or 11.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,839.97 points, or 24.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 452.65 points, or 20.2%.