Parents swap, sell baby formula; Biden to talk to businesses

By JOSH BOAK and PAT EATON-ROBB

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A shortage of baby formula in the United States is driving parents to swap, sell and offer leftover supplies to each other. The scramble comes as President Joe Biden plans to speak with manufacturers and retailers Thursday about the plight facing families. The gap stems from supply chain disruptions and a safety recall. The shortage is having a cascade of effects. Retailers are limiting what customers can buy, and doctors are urging parents to contact food backs, physicians’ offices as well as warning against water down formula or making DIY recipes.