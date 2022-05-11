UK ramps up threat to rewrite Brexit deal with the EU

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union are once again at loggerheads over Brexit. The U.K. government has ramped up threats to scrap parts of its trade treaty with the bloc, saying the rules are preventing the formation of a new government in Northern Ireland. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the government would “not shy away from taking action” if it can’t reach agreement with the bloc. The EU warned that renegotiating the legally binding agreement “is not an option.” Any move by Britain to unilaterally rewrite the rules would bring legal action from the bloc that could escalate into a trade war.