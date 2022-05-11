Passengers injured as plane leaves runway in western China

BEIJING (AP) — Several people were injured when a Chinese passenger jet left the runway upon takeoff and caught fire in western China. Tibet Airlines said the flight to the city of Nyingchi in the Tibetan Autonomous Region was preparing to take off from the western city of Chongqing. The Airbus jet had 113 passengers and nine flight crew onboard. All were evacuated safely with some taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The airline also said the plane was damaged by fire. A crash of a Chinese Eastern flight last month killed all 132 people on board. That crash remains under investigation.