French fiberglass maker hiring 400 in $28M Georgia expansion

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — A French manufacturer says it will restart the fiberglass furnace at a Georgia plant it purchased in 2019. Saint-Gobain says it will invest $28 million and hire 400 new workers in Dublin, Georgia. Saint-Gobain’s ADFORS unit bought the plant from a bankrupt Latvian company for $17.5 million in 2019. The original owner spent $110 million building the plant before laying off 350 workers. The plant makes glass fibers that are used for insulation, heat protection and other uses. Saint-Gobain says restarting the furnace will allow it to double North American production of glass fiber.