Reports: Spain fires intelligence chief amid hacking scandal

MADRID (AP) — Spanish media reports say Cabinet has dismissed the country’s intelligence chief amid phone hacking scandals. Spain’s EFE news agency and other media report that Spain’s Cabinet agreed Paz Esteban would be relieved as head of Spain’s National Intelligence Center, or CNI. The decision comes after Esteban admitted last week in a closed-door committee of Spain’s Parliament that her agency had legally hacked the phones of several Catalan separatists after receiving judicial permission.