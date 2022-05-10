Judge won’t make Sen. Warren retract letter about COVID book

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has declined to order Sen. Elizabeth Warren to retract statements she made criticizing a book that promotes misinformation about COVID-19 and suggesting that companies that sold it might face liability. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein on Monday issued an order rejecting the request by the publisher and authors of “The Truth About COVID-19,” which accuses the “global elite” of using the pandemic to grab “unprecedented power.” The publishing company, Chelsea Green, and the authors, including prominent anti-vaccine propagandist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sued the Massachusetts Democrat last fall. The lawsuit said a letter Warren sent to Amazon complaining about the company’s sale of the book amounted to censorship.