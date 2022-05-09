Hong Kong leader says China patriots now firmly in charge

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says Chinese patriots are now firmly in charge of the city following the election of its new leader, who ran unopposed in a process controlled by Beijing. Lam’s comments came a day after a carefully vetted election committee voted overwhelmingly to approve John Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement. The crackdown led to the imposition by Beijing of a sweeping National Security Law and the reorganization of the city’s legislature. Political opponents were subsequently jailed, dissenting voices silenced and the organized opposition quashed. Appearing with Lee, Lam said the changes were necessary to restore order and stability in the Asian financial hub.